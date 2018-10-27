Salman Khan poaching case hearing deferred

bollywood

Salman Khan

Hearing on the two poaching cases against Salman Khan was deferred to December 18 by a sessions court in Jodhpur yesterday due to lack of time. "There are two appeals pending in the sessions court one each by the government against the acquittal of Salman Khan in the Arms Act case and one by Salman Khan himself challenging the conviction in a poaching case," said Khan's counsel Mahesh Bora.

Both were deferred due to "unavailability of enough time with the court". Before this, hearing on the two applications moved by the prosecution against the superstar was also deferred till November 29.

Khan was sentenced to five years by the trial court, convicting him in a case under Wildlife Protection Act for killing two blackbucks in Kankani, Jodhpur in 1998.

Salman Khan was convicted and handed a five-year imprisonment on April 5 by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri for killing two blackbucks 19 years ago. He spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central jail before he was granted bail by the sessions court on April 7.

Both Khatri and District and Session Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who gave him bail, have since been transferred. Salman's Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted by the trial court. Another accused Dushyant Singh, an area resident, was also acquitted. Salman was accused of shooting and killing blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1, 1998, during the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

