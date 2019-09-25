Salman Khan-starrer Radhe to release on Eid 2020? Details inside

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated film Inshaallah may have been shelved, but the actor seems determined on keeping Eid for himself. It now seems that Prabhudeva has come up with a suitable film for the actor, which will be Salman's Eid 2020 release.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film, tentatively titled Radhe, is an adaptation of a Korean film. Speaking about the development to the portal, a source said, "Radhe is indeed Salman Khan’s next after Dabangg 3 and it'll release on Eid 2020. Dabangg 3 releases on December 20, 2019, and Salman will shoot few portions of Radhe before the former's release. It is directed by Prabhudheva, who incidentally, is also helming Dabangg 3. He's in a race against time and simultaneously handling the shoot and post-production of Dabangg 3 along with the pre-production of Radhe."

The source further added, "Radhe is an official adaptation of a Korean film. And no, it's not a remake of the 2015 flick Veteran. The producers have been very secretive about the name of the Korean movie whose rights have been bought by them. They, along with Prabhudheva and Salman Khan, are currently giving final touches to the script."

The Dabangg actor's search for an Eid release began after he announced that he will not be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. The 53-year-old actor and the director had announced earlier this year that they will be collaborating for a love story, also featuring Alia Bhatt, and the film will hit theatres on Eid 2020. The project, however, was cancelled last month.

Earlier, there were talks that Kick 2 will be Sallu's film for Eid 2020, but filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala stated that the team is still working on the script of Kick 2 as well, and it will take over six months, which will be followed by the redrafting and editing.

As for Salman's next film, the actor will soon be seen in Dabangg 3. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and is set to release on December 20, 2019. Dabangg 3 is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2, which shines a light on the backstory of Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey. His character will be portrayed as a goon with a heart of gold in a flashback, which will cover his transformation into a Robin Hood cop.

The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. The film is set to release in four languages, which is a first for Khan. Recently, Salman shared the first motion poster of the third film from the Dabangg franchise.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates