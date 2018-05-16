Salman Khan: We need to stand up for children

Salman Khan at the Race 3 trailer launch said that people need to stand up against barbaric incidents like the Kathua and Unnao rape and murder



Salman Khan said people need to stand up against barbaric incidents like the Kathua and Unnao rape and murder. The actor, who was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Race 3, was asked about his opinion on the recent incidents of child abuse and harassment that has taken place in India. "Whatever is happening with children is wrong. We should stand up for this and get this stopped," Salman told the press.

Meanwhile, the actor was asked if he was worried about the money riding on him while he was caught up with the court proceedings in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. He counter-questioned: "Did you think I was going in forever?"

The film features actors like Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salim, Bobby Deol among others. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the 3D action film Race 3 is releasing on June 15.

