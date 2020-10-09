Sana Khan quits showbiz, says 'will follow the orders of my Creator'

In a surprising turn of events, popular television actress Sana Khan has decided to quit show business in order to follow the path of her Creator and serve humanity.

In a lengthy post shared on social media, Sana Khan has announced to her fans her decision to quit the industry. Here's what she wrote, "I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to..."

"All brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth," she added in the post that she shared on Instagram. In addition to the note, Sana Khan has also removed older pictures from her Instagram account.

Several of her friends from the industry and her fans commented on the post. "Wish you so much love and joy that you already carry within you as a person. Be blessed today and everyday," actress Ridhi Dogra commented. Divya Agarwal wrote, "Whatever makes you happy. You are a beautiful soul... you were a pure heart then even when working for the showbiz and even better now. So happy you found your path. Allah aapko dhersari khushiyaan de... Ameen."

The 32-year-old actress is known for being the second runner-up in the 6th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She has also been a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. Sana was seen in the 2014 Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho and the web series Special OPS recently.

