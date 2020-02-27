What made Sana Khaan break down at the trailer launch of Neeraj Pandey's web show, Special Ops?

Sana Khaan has lately been grabbing headlines for her ugly break-up with choreographer Melvin Louis. It seems to have got to the Jai Ho (2014) actor and former Bigg Boss contestant. At the launch of Neeraj Pandey's web show, Special Ops, Khaan broke down and was seen being comforted by co-star Gautami Kapoor. After regaining her composure, Khaan said she had got emotional and considered herself lucky to be working with Pandey and the stellar cast that includes Kay Kay Menon, Divya Dutta, and Meher Vij.

For the uninitiated, Sana and Melvin were in a steady relationship before parting ways after an ugly breakup. It's also no news that the two got embroiled in a controversial social media battle and began taking digs at each other.

That's not all, things began to get murkier, when Sana accused Melvin of infidelity and also claimed he was in a relationship with multiple women. This has got to be one of the ugliest break-ups in recent times.

Coming back to Special Ops, Neeraj Pandey returns to tell stories he tells best- Espionage thrillers. Two years after making the Bollywood film Aiyaary, he now makes an ambitious web-series that has been mounted on a huge scale. It's all set to premiere on March 17. After this, he'll begin working on Chanakya with Ajay Devgn.

