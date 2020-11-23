Sana Khan shares a picture with husband Mufti Anas Sayed, says 'Married each other for the sake of Allah'

Pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media suggested that former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan had tied the knot. In several videos and pictures on the internet, Sana and her groom could be seen walking down the stairs together.

They held each other's hands and, at the end of the clip, the two sat down with family members and cut a chocolate cake together. One could spot the words "Nikaah Mubarak" written on the cake. In the images, Sana wore a white embroidered outfit with a hijab while her groom was in a white kurta-pajama.

She has now taken to her Instagram account to share her first picture from the wedding and had a heartfelt note as she entered a new chapter of her life. This is what she had to write- "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah." [SIC]

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayied Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

A few months ago, Sana Khan made headlines when she announced her decision to quit the world of showbiz.

Also Read: Sana Khaan On Ex-Boyfriend Melvin Louis: My Mother Told Me He Is A Womaniser, Don't Even Be His Friend

"I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance," she had written on Instagram.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Sana Khaan On Exposing Melvin Louis: Wanted To Create Awareness Among Girls

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news