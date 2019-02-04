Sandeep Patil's son Chirag Patil to play the role of his father in Kapil Dev's biopic '83

bollywood

Sandeep Patil was a part of India's World Cup-winning team in 1983 as a middle-order batsman. Thirty-six years later, his son Chirag will play his dad onscreen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83

Chirag Patil, who has worked in 11 Marathi and Hindi films, says he can't wait to step into the shoes of his father Sandeep Patil. He will be working with Ranveer Singh, who is set to portray the role of Kapil Dev in the film '83. Chirag said, "I'm really excited, the '83 World Cup win is considered a milestone in Indian history and to be a part of that team is a dream come true and playing my father who's my hero is just awesome. I don't think any actor has ever played his father on screen, I'm a first," he beams.

Chirag, who has never played cricket professionally, admits he was nervous initially, but once he started practising, he could emulate his father's stance and the way he played quite naturally. "Ballu uncle (Balwinder Sandhu) and his team have been training us since August. I also took some training sessions at Chandrakant Pandit's Cricket Academy (CPCC). The best cricket coach in India stays in my house and that's a big help. Right now the focus is to train well and get my father’s style right (sic)." He said, once, Sachin Tendulkar had told him to give his best and leave the rest to God, and he always follows that philosophy.

Sandeep Patil revealed how he has told Chirag countless cricket stories over the years. "And every time we would talk about the World Cup victory, Chirag's eyes would light up. From the first match to the finals and the after-party, I've shared so many memories with him," he says. Did you know that Sandeep played the World Cup with broken ribs? In the finals against West Indies, only three sixes were hit by India, one of them by him. He scored 27 from 29 balls in India's score of 183. The Windies were bowled out for 140.

Soon after this win, Vijay Singh offered him the lead role in a Hindi film, Kabhie Ajnabi The, opposite Poonam Dhillon and Debashree Roy. India's wicketkeeper, Syed Kirmani, played the antagonist. Shooting began in 1983 and the film released two years later. Sandeep Patil hasn't appeared on screen since then, but he has some tips for his actor son. "Getting a chance and getting a stage to perform is a big deal, not everyone gets the opportunity and that too with a director like Kabir Khan and a big production house. Now, the ball is in Chirag's court and I wish him all the best. I won't visit him on the set but I have shown him how to match my signature shots."

The fact that Chirag never saw his dad play is something he rues, as Sandeep Patil retired before Chirag was born. But he comforts himself with stories of his father's batting, his personality and his life. "He was a legend! Even today, wherever he goes, in India or abroad, people chase him for a selfie. He's a superstar and one can only imagine his on-field hammering for people to remember it 36 years later."

Chirag says his bonding with the film's team is brilliant. "Ranveer is a beautiful human being and I'm very excited to be working with him. I have a lot to learn from his hard work, humility, energy and dedication," he says. Chirag also added that Ranveer is the first on the field and the last one to leave.

While Ranveer Singh will play the lead, the film will be backed by a powerful support cast, which will be announced soon. There has been immense excitement among the audience to witness the magnificent event to be recreated on the silver screen. Earlier, the makers of the film had hosted an event to announce the film along with the entire former team that lifted the world cup in 1983.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will bring to light one of the most important events in Indian cricket history. The film will be shot at real locations and will be going on floors early next year. '83 is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan.

