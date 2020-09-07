Sania-Izhaan, Anam-Asad fly off to Dubai and her dad is missing them. See photo

India tennis star Sania Mirza’s father, Imran is one of the most active sports celebrity parents on social media. Imran Mirza often shares photos with his daughters Sania and Anam Mirza.

Imran Mirza who has played an instrumental role in Sania Mirza's tennis career, shared the following pictures of his grandson Izhaan, daughters Sania, Anam and his son-in-law Asad, who is also the son of Mohammad Azharuddin, jetting off to Dubai.

He captioned it: “They are off to Dubai and the ‘nest’ is empty! #izhaanmirzamalik #saniamirza #anam @asad_ab18.”

Sania Mirza got married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in April 2010 after dating for a while. Sania and Shoaib welcomed their son Izhaan in October 2018. Imran's second daughter Anam Mirza tied the knot with Asaddudin, who is also a cricketer, in December 2019.

