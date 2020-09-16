Search

Sania Mirza's perfect mornings with her love. See photo

Published: 16 September, 2020 11:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Take a look at Sania Mirza's latest post on Instagram with her cute little son Izhaan

Pictures Courtesy/ Sania Mirza's Instagram
Pictures Courtesy/ Sania Mirza's Instagram

Sania Mirza is one of the most active Indian tennis stars on social media today. Sania Mirza is often in the news for sharing photos from her personal diaries, be it with her sister Anam Mirza, husband Shoaib Malik, father Imran Mirza and her little one Izhaan Mirza Malik. Sania recently took to Instagram yet again to share a cute little photo along with her baby boy Izhaan and her fans were left in awe.

The photo shared by Sania Mirza shows her and Izhaan enjoying a light moment as they share a hearty laugh simply looking at each other. Sania Mirza captioned the lovely photo, "Perfect mornings with my love (sic)."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Perfect mornings with my â¤ï¸ @izhaan.mirzamalik

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) onSep 15, 2020 at 1:07am PDT

Sania Mirza and Izhaan Malik recently few off to Dubai in order to be with Shoaib Malik. Sania Mirza, who also looks after her son Izhaan's official Instagram handle (yes, he has one!), shared a few pictures of the three of them chilling out in Dubai.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

ðð 

A post shared by Izhaan Mirza Malik (@izhaan.mirzamalik) onSep 9, 2020 at 1:21am PDT

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When you have to go to bed but still want to be stylish ð ð¼

A post shared by Izhaan Mirza Malik (@izhaan.mirzamalik) onSep 15, 2020 at 12:53am PDT

Prior to this, Sania Mirza was busy observing the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

