Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit to let bygones be bygones

In the '90s, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were considered a hot pair with rumours about their alleged affair doing the rounds. It is said that the two do not want to dwell on the past.



Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt

If the buzz is to be believed, Sanjay Dutt will not opt out of Karan Johar's next production, Kalank, which has Abhishek Varman wielding the directorial baton. As soon as Madhuri Dixit joined the cast, replacing late Sridevi, tongues had been wagging about Dutt's exit from the project. In the '90s, Madhuri and Dutt were considered a hot pair with rumours about their alleged affair doing the rounds. It is said that the two do not want to dwell on the past. Mads and Sanju were seen together in films like Saajan (1991) and Khalnayak (1993).

Director Abhishek Varman who helmed 2 States is all set to direct his next film. Putting all the speculations to rest, the epic drama set in the 1940s is titled 'Kalank'. The film which was incepted 15 years ago by Karan Johar and his dad Yash Johar has found it's way and will be now released on 19th April 2018. Kalank has a stellar ensemble cast which includes Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur along with Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt.

Also read: Kalank's Casting Coup With Madhuri, Alia, Sanjay, Sonakshi, Varun, Aditya

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates