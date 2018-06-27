Sanjay Dutt hosts screening for Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju

Confirming the news, Sanjay Dutt said, "It will be a surreal feeling to watch my life unfold on the big screen."

Sanju

Though Sanjay Dutt had famously said that he will watch his biopic in theatres, it turns out he couldn't decline the offer when the on-screen Sanju aka Ranbir Kapoor invited him to watch the film with him.

An insider says, "Ranbir wanted Sanjay to watch the film before it hits screens on Friday. After much persuasion, Dutt finally relented. The private screening will take place at producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's office today. Sanjay will be present with wife Maanayata, and sisters Namrata and Priya. Invites have been sent to Ranbir's parents too."

Confirming the news, Dutt said, "It will be a surreal feeling to watch my life unfold on the big screen. I am excited for Raju [Hirani, director] and his team. I know the hard work they have put into making this film."

Book your tickets in advance -

BookMyShow - https://bookmy.show/SanjuFilm

Paytm - http://m.p-y.tm/sanjs

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to get engaged in a month?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates