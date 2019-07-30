Sanjay Dutt on Prasthanam: Want to play my age on screen

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt on his resolution for the next decade as he marks his 60th birthday by launching Prasthanam teaser

Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala celebrate Sanjay Dutt's birthday at the Prasthanam teaser launch. Pic/Shadab Khan

"Age is just a number," says Sanjay Dutt, who turned 60 yesterday. The milestone birthday was marked by several professional highs — if he launched the teaser of his home production Prasthanam, producer friend Farhan Akhtar announced that Dutt will be part of KGF Chapter 2, the sequel to the 2018 Yash starrer.

Thoroughly enjoying the busiest phase of his career, Dutt hopes his upcoming films will showcase how the years in the industry have led to his growth as an artiste. "I have Prasthanam, Panipat, Sadak 2 and Shamshera lined up, and all my characters are different from one another. One of the biggest decisions that I have taken is that I want to play my age on screen. Our roles should be scripted with the actors in mind like they are in Hollywood. Actors like Denzel Washington, Al Pacino, Robert de Niro are playing tough roles, but at the same time, they are staying true to their age," reasons the star, adding that he is also enjoying his new role as a producer.



A still from Prasthanam

Also Read: Prasthanam teaser released on Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday; Check it out

Prasthanam marks his first Hindi production under his banner, Sanjay S Dutt Productions. While the intense action drama is his home turf, the actor considers the project all the more special as it reunites him with his peers, Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala. "I had a great time collaborating with Jackie; I have shared a great rapport with him for so many years. Jackie, Anil [Kapoor], Salman [Khan] and Ajay [Devgn] are my buddies. We would always cheer for each other's films."

It appears to be the season of reunions for the senior actor — Dutt has also joined hands with his mentor Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak 2, the sequel to the 1991 hit. "For me, the biggest high was that Bhatt saab was returning to the direction [with the film]. He has the same intensity and fire that I witnessed while collaborating with him on Naam [1989]. He is a genius."

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt 60th birthday: The actor's Adheera look from KGF Chapter 2 revealed

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates