Sanjay Dutt shares a throwback picture from his childhood days with family

It happens to be Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt's death anniversary and the actor took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt picture with his family from the childhood

Sanjay Dutt with his family. Pic: Instagram/@duttsanjay

On his father Sunil Dutt's 14th death anniversary on Saturday, his son and actor Sanjay Dutt got emotional and posted a black and white photograph of "the pillars of our family".

The actor took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt picture with his family from the childhood captioning, "The pillars of our family! I miss you Mom & Dad ♥".

Sunil Dutt was a movie actor, producer, director and politician. He has worked in memorable films such as Sadhna, Ek Phool Char Kaante, Gumraah, Mera Saaya, Mother India and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. He died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, at his residence in Mumbai.

The actor missed valuable moments of his life while he was away to serve his term so now he makes it a point that even with his hectic schedule and shooting for multiple projects simultaneously, he takes out time for his children and family while never giving any occasion a miss.

For Sanjay Dutt, family always comes first. At multiple occasions, Sanjay Dutt is seen with his family for vacations and he never misses out on any occasion to celebrate with his family.

With Sanjay Dutt's line up of films, the actor is away from the family for the outdoor shoots for long schedules but he makes sure that he is still there for his children. He calls them every day and speaks to them in the morning before they go to school and before they sleep. The actors' children also visit when he is away for a long time.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt who was last seen in Kalank is busy shooting for two major films, this month - Panipat and Sadak 2. These films will have very distinct characters that Dutt will be essaying the role of which surely will be a treat for all his fans.

That's not the only one. With multiple films lined up, Sanjay Dutt is one of the busiest actors in the business. Big budgeted films like Shamshera, Kalank, Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam, Sadak 2 amongst others make a list of his upcoming films.

