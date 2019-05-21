Series of period drama for Sanjay Dutt this year

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt will be seen in period dramas like Panipat, Shamshera and Bhuj- the pride of India

Sanjay Dutt's first release of 2019 Kalank, mesmerized everyone with his performance being strong and impactful. This time, for his fans, it is a series of period drama that will be following! The actor will be seen in period dramas like Panipat, Shamshera and Bhuj- the pride of India.

Sanjay Dutt essayed the role of a paternal figured named Balraj Choudhary in Kalank. Although the film tanked miserably at the box office, Dutt's character was received warmly. The 59-year-old has set the ball rolling with the first release of the year and has two more releases in his hood. The Agneepath actor is also busy shooting for his forthcoming projects in which the audience will witness various shades of Sanjay Dutt.

Over the years, Sanjay Dutt also dearly called 'Baba' has treated the audience with characters that have gone ahead to resonate and strike a chord with the viewers. Known to have a power packed screen presence, the actor hosts a number of strong characters in his diverse repertoire as an actor.

With multiple films lined up, Sanjay Dutt is amongst the busiest actors in the business. Big budgeted films like Yash Raj Films' Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Prasthanam, Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur make a list of his upcoming films

