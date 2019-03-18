Sanjay Dutt wears 35 kg armour for Panipat

bollywood

In 2018, when Sanjay Dutt went for hair, make-up and costume trials, the armour was specially designed according to his personality

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has completed one-and-a-half month schedule shooting in Jaipur for his upcoming historical period drama, Panipat. The actor is not only hitting the gym for a desired physique for the role of King Ahmad Shah Durrani but is also making sure he perfects his art in carrying the heavy armour.

The 59-year-old is wearing one of the heaviest armour till date. The protective shield that Dutt is wearing weighs around 35 kgs. While shooting in Jaipur, the actor in between shots or right before wearing the heavy armour would hit the gym so that he can perform effectively and give his best. The armour is inspired by the armours worn by the kings during that era.

In 2018, when the actor went for a hair, make-up and costume trials, the armour was specially designed according to Dutt's personality. Not only this, but Sanjay Dutt also followed a strict diet while he was shooting in Jaipur. He would consume food such as salads rich in proteins, chicken with no fat and fish. To slip into the character of an Afghan King, Sanjay Dutt had completely cut down foods which contained fats and carbs.

Sanjay Dutt had one more gym at the place he lived so that he could work out whenever he was free. Since Sanjay Dutt has to maintain a certain physique, the actor worked out in between shots and post pack-up depending on the availability of time.

