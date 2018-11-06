Sanjay Khan: I still hope Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan get back together

bollywood

In an interview to a leading daily, Sanjay Khan spoke about his daughter Sussanne Khan and her former husband Hrithik Roshan

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/@suzkr.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan called off their fourteen years of marriage by releasing a statement. However, even after parting ways, they still remain cordial with each other. Hrithik and Sussanne are often spotted vacaying together with their two sons -- Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Time and again their public appearances have brewed rumours and discussions about the two getting back together as husband and wife. Recently, veteran actor and Sussanne's father Sanjay Khan released his autobiography, and in conversation with Hindustan Times he spoke about his daughter Sussanne and Hrithik still being good friends despite their divorce.

"Divorce is a very heartbreaking exercise. I have never asked my daughter [Sussanne] the reason for her parting [with her husband Hrithik Roshan]. I love Hrithik still and I love my daughter. They must have their reasons. Fine. But the good part is, they're still very good friends. And the children don't feel the negative impact of their separation because of the combined efforts of both to keep it working. They holiday together, they take care of the children from time to time, babysitting and stuff," Sanjay told the daily.

Further adding to it he expressed his displeasure on people telling him that Hrithik is no longer his son-in-law, and hopes that the two sort out their differences and get back together. “When people say that Hrithik is no longer my son-in-law, I say I have a relationship with him: he is the father of my grandchildren, and that can never be erased! So umm. I still hope they get back together. Umm That's it!" said Sanjay Khan.

Also Read: Inside Photos Of Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan Celebrating Son Hrehaan's Birthday

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates