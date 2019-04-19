Sanjay Mishra: I am fortunate to share screen with Nina gupta

bollywood

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra are sharing the screen together in a film called Gwalior written and directed by Rajiv Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra

Veteran actor Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra are sharing the screen together in a film called Gwalior written and directed by Rajiv Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu. The movie will be majorly shot in the title city and later in Varanasi.

"It is an interesting concept. I play Manju Mishra, a housewife, and the story narrates how an uneducated woman who is perceived as weak handles a situation involving cash crunch," Neena shared . Sanjay will play her retired teacher husband, Sambhu Nath Mishra, she added.

Sanjay says that in a way he is actually playing his father from whom his character borrows his name. Talking about working with Neena, Sanjay says, "I am fortunate for the chance to work with her on this film. She is my senior from National School of Drama, and since I have the utmost respect for her in real life, it wasn't difficult to forge the husband-wife bond on screen."

Manav Vij and Sumit Gulati will also be part of the film playing key roles. Filmmaker-duo Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal have written and directed the film. The duo said, "It's a thriller with an element of drama and revolves around an old, married couple, and how their lives take an unexpected turn."

They further added that the film explores the old flavor of the city. "We are shooting inside a 150-year-old house. After Gwalior, we will move to Varanasi for a three-day shoot," he concludes.

Also Read: Neena Gupta turns fashionista, goes all glam! See photos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates