Sanjeev Rajput: Was disturbed throughout qualification round

other-sports

Staging a remarkable recovery, Rajput secured India's eighth Olympic quota in shooting with a silver medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event of the World Cup

Sanjeev Rajput

Rio de Janeiro:

India's latest Olympic quota holder, Sanjeev Rajput yesterday said he was "under pressure and disturbed" after one of his shots was recorded as zero due to a scoring equipment malfunction in the ISSF World Cup here.

Staging a remarkable recovery, Rajput secured India's eighth Olympic quota in shooting with a silver medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event of the World Cup on Thursday.

Rajput, 38, shot 462 in the final to finish second on the podium behind Petar Gorsa of Croatia (462.2). "I was a little disturbed throughout the qualification as one of my shots was recorded as a zero," the two-time Olympian said.

"We then protested and fired an extra shot, which was a 10 and I qualified comfortably. In fact, we are still in protest and my score should be 1181 and not 1180."

Rajput could have won the gold but for an 8.8 in the last shot, which saw him miss his second World Cup yellow metal, after the one he had won in 2011, by a slender 0.2 point margin to Gorsa, who had won the Olympic quota in air rifle.

"It was a delay shot. You have a timing in your mind — like a whole shot process should conclude in say 30-40 seconds," he said.

"When that sequence gets disturbed, the release gets delayed by a fraction —these things can happen in shooting. It is a matter of the tiniest fractions."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever