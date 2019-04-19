Sanya Malhotra makes time for her passion, amidst hectic schedules

bollywood

Sanya Malhotra makes it a point to devote equal time to her passion for dance along with her dedication towards the films

While many people lose out on their passion in the path of chasing their dreams, Sanya Malhotra makes it a point to devote equal time to her passion for dance along with her dedication towards the films. The dancing sensation created waves online amongst the masses as well as the celebrities, with her electrifying performance on Naezy's Aafat Wapas.

Check out the mesmerising dance video:

Sanya Malhotra who is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor for her upcoming film Anurag Basu's next is prepping hard for the film. Inspite of back to back shooting schedules, Sanya sticks to her routine of dance & gymnastics. Earlier, the actress also received a shout out from Hrithik Roshan for her impeccable moves and captivating performance, the dance videos of the actress is an inspiration to budding dance aspirants in the schools.

Basking in the success, with her classic performance in Dangal, Badhaai Ho, Patakhaa and critically acclaimed Photograph, Sanya knows how to juggle her films and her hobbies.

Being a newcomer, Sanya Malhotra has not only won millions of hearts but the diva has also created a positive impact and worked with the best directors.

