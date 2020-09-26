Saqib Saleem opens up on Huma Qureshi: My sister is my life, my pride

Actress Payal Ghosh recently named Huma Qureshi and two other Bollywood actresses in a recent interview, alleging that these actresses provided sexual favours to Anurag Kashyap. A shocked and infuriated Huma then released a statement saying, "Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else."

The statement continued, "I chose not to comment till now because I don't believe in social media fights and media trials. I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself but also every woman whose years of hard work and struggle gets reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let us refrain from this narrative."

Now, Huma's brother actor Saqib Saleem has opened up about how it feels to have his sister dragged into this matter. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saqib said, "Does it feel bad when someone says wrong things about your sister? 100 per cent. My sister is my life, my pride. If someone said anything about her, it will feel very bad."

He added, "But what can I do? As a brother I am saying, what can I do? Who should I fight? What should I say? Now I have told myself I just don't want to be a part of this outside world. Twitter and all are irrelevant. If can keep my sister, my parents happy in real life, I am happy."

On the work front, Huma Qureshi is currently in Scotland shooting for her next film Bell Bottom, alongside Akshay Kumar. Saqib, on the other hand, will be seen playing the role of former India cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in Kabir Khan's 83. The film revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer Singh in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament.

