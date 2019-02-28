Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday watch Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya

bollywood

The makers of Sonchiriya held a special screening on February 27 at Juhu PVR, which was attended by Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday stepped out to watch Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya at Juhu PVR on February 27. The special screening was attended by makers of the film Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala, along with the entire cast - Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Manoj Bajpayee. Apart from the film's team, Aanand L Rai, Vicky Kaushal, Sohum Shah, Rasika Duggal also attended the screening.



Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday at Sonchiriya's screening. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

Talking about Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, the two have often been spotted hanging out together. In fact, a few days ago, the two starkids were seen taking an auto ride back home. While Sara played hide-and-seek with the paparazzi by covering her face, Student of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday couldn't stop laughing.

Also, rumours of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput dating each other were also doing the rounds. The two were also spotted together on a dinner outing.

Coming back to Sonchiriya, the film has been creating the right stir among the audience for its rustic content and intriguing storyline backed by remarkable performances by the ensemble cast. The film offers a rooted tale which is hidden in the history of India.



Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal

Inspired by true events, Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya presents a story tracing back to the 70s in Chambal. The film will present some never seen before sequences that will take the audience on a visual tour of the life of dacoits in India.



Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar at Sonchiriya's screening

Sonchiriya, an enticing action-packed story, is leaving no stone unturned with its highly dynamic storyline. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented Udta Punjab and Ishqiya, Sonchiriya presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, The movie is slated to release on March 1, 2019.

