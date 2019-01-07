Do Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor treat each other as rivals? Actresses respond

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who made their debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and Dhadak respectively, talk about their professional competition

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

Starkids Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor made impressive Bollywood debuts in the year 2018 with Kedarnath and Dhadak respectively. Ever since news of these two stepping into the film industry hit the market, Sara and Janhvi have been pitted against each other in terms of professional competition. However, in a recent interaction with Roundtable 2018 with Rajeev Masand, the newbies have cleared the air on several things that have been or being written about them. They addressed the rumours of them constantly being pitted against each other and rather spoke of how they indirectly are a source of motivation for each other.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, said that she keeps reading such articles written about Janhvi and her, but they have rather been a source of entertainment for them. Sara reminisced an incident, where Janhvi came to watch a special screening of Kedarnath and posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet. Janhvi posed with Sara and told the photographers that they wouldn't have to make any more collages of the two.

This is how Sara narrated the incident during this roundtable interview: "At the screening of Kedarnath, she (Janhvi) came and photographers took her pictures and she said to them, "Abhi aapko collage nahin banana padega [sic]."

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, was asked if Sara's success makes her feel insecure, to which, she said that it rather motivates her to do better. Sara intervened by saying that whenever she gets binge-food hunger pangs, she checks out Janhvi Kapoor's gym photos and resists herself from cheating on her diet.

Talking about their professional stints, after Kedarnath, which was a super hit film, Sara was seen in a brief role in Rohit Shetty's Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. The film is still roaring loud at the Box Office. Apparently, Sara Ali Khan is in consideration for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel.

In the case of Janhvi Kapoor, she made her debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak, which was again critically acclaimed and was loved by the audience alike. Janhvi has already started working on her next film, which is a biopic on first woman IAF pilot, Gunjan Saxena. Apart from this, she has Karan Johar's historical drama, Takht alongside the bigwigs of Bollywood.

