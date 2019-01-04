What! Janhvi Kapoor will slap sister Khushi for this hilarious reason

bollywood

Along with this, Janhvi Kapoor many such interesting revelations about the Kapoor family

Janhvi Kapoor with Khushi Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/janhvikapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor brought in the New Year with her gracious and super hot magazine cover. With hair fringes and retro look, Janhvi aced the look. Starting the New Year with a bang, the Dhadak actress gave a heartfelt interview to Filmfare. In the interview, Janhvi spoke about the tragic demise of her mother Sridevi, and how she still hasn't been able to process this. Talking about it she said, "I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months."

After this unfortunate incident, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor stood as strong pillars in the lives of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. They took charge as their guardian and also took care of father Boney Kapoor, who had written a thank you note to Arjun and Anshula for acting mature and being around when they needed them the most. Elaborating their growing equation with Arjun, in the interview, she said, "You know at the end of the day, we have the same blood in us. I don't remember anything of those four months but I do remember that one day when we were sitting in Harsh (Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's son and Janhvi's cousin) bhaiya's room and Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi came in, I think that was the one day when I felt like, 'Ok maybe we might be okay."

Then came the fun part where Janhvi spoke how the entire Kapoor clan is crack, where Anil Kapoor is obsessed with himself and is glaring at the mirror. Rhea Kapoor keeps imitating someone or the other, Arjun Kapoor is busy cracking jokes on everyone and Khushi is busy sitting in one corner, dazing and eating french fries.

However, the funniest part was where the interviewer asked Janhvi if she would ever slap Khushi Kapoor for 1 crore. To which, Janhvi agreed and later clarified that everything is in jest.

