Sara Ali Khan angers netizens as she poses with Masai tribesman in her magazine debut

bollywood

The shoot for the magazine featuring Sara Ali Khan, held in Kenya, was considered 'racist' for using a Masai as a prop

Sara Ali Khan with Masai tribesman

Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines ever since news of her debut film broke. From ethnic ensembles to western outfits, Sara keeps giving everyone major fashion goals like no other. The star is often snapped when she steps out to grab a bite or attend grand B-town parties and events.

After two successful films, Sara has emerged as a bonafide actor and has now made her big magazine cover debut as well. However, her first magazine photoshoot invited the wrath of social media users after she was snapped alongside a Masai tribesman. The shoot, held in Kenya, was considered 'racist' for using a Masai as a prop.



Sara Ali Khan

"Sara Ali Khan went to Columbia, and even she could not tell filmfare that maybe her "stunner" picture is racist and appropriative? Come on, Sara, you are one of the good ones!! (sic)," wrote one user.

Another user commented, "Q garib aadmi ki ijjat nhi krte log.... paise dikha kr kuch bhi krwalenge."

One user wrote, "Its gross and terrible and you really need to take some responsibility filmfare, sara ali khan (sic)."

"Ridiculously racist. Sara what was your education worth if you can participate in this? (sic)," wrote one user.

Sara made her film debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which was based on the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. Her second film, Simmba, broke several box office records and made Rs 350 crore in total. The film starred Ranveer Singh in the lead and was directed by Rohit Shetty. According to various media reports, Sara Ali Khan will next star opposite her celebrity crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's sequel to the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan had dated Sushil Kumar Shinde's grandson Veer Pahariya

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates