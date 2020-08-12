Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 25th birthday with balloons and cakes galore!

Sara Ali Khan has turned a year older today, August 12, and has brought in her 25th birthday with her close friends and family. The Kedarnath actress was showered with a lot of love, balloons in all shapes and colours, and delicious-looking cakes on her special day!

Sharing some moments from the birthday celebrations, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram stories to post some fun pictures. Check out this picture of Sara's cakes below!

Don't they look super yummy? Looks like Sara is a big chocolate fan and all her friends know it!

Sara Ali Khan shared a couple more pictures from her birthday celebrations that seem to have taken place at her Goa getaway. In the photos, Sara can be seen posing with the balloons and looking all excited.

Sara Ali Khan was born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh on August 12, 1995. She graduated from Columbia University in 2016. As well all know, Sara made her Bollywood debut with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, and was then seen in the hit film Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh.

She will soon be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No 1. Directed by David Dhawan, he also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Besides this, Sara also has Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is slated to open in 2021.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Goa Diaries Will Fill You With Wanderlust

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news