Sara Ali Khan pens a poem in her latest post, is it on the COVID19 pandemic?
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share two new pictures but what grabs the attention is the poem she has penned along with the post. Going by her words, it seems it could be on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There's a lot more to Sara Ali Khan than was we perceive of her going by her Instagram posts and pictures. There's always a fun side to the actress that we often see but now she has channelled the poet inside her. And going by the caption, it could be a poem on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taking to her Instagram account, she shared two pictures where she could be chilling in a swimming pool and this is what she wrote as her caption- "The calm before the storm... Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni's form. Weather will change, the rain will transform. We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform." (sic)
Have a look right here:
Talking of swimming pool, she had wished her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan again by sharing a video of the sibling shenanigans in the pool. In case you missed it, have a look right here:
Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath that starred Sushant Singh Rajput. In the same month, she delivered a blockbuster in the form of Rohit Shetty's Simmba. She's now gearing up for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
-
Sara Ali Khan along with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted arriving at their father Saif Ali Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. With the lockdown being lifted in Mumbai, after close to three months, the Sara-Ibrahim paid a visit to their father. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in her traditional white and pink attire as she was clicked at Saif-Kareena's residential building in Bandra. On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal. She is currently awaiting the release of her film Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.
-
Ibrahim Ali Khan kept it casual in a grey tee and matching track pants as he arrived at his father's residence in Bandra.
-
Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu also visited Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan at their residence in Bandra.
-
Kunal Kemmu was dressed in white tee and grey shorts as he was clicked by the photographers at Saif-Kareena's Bandra home. Kunal sported a colourful face mask.
-
Soha Ali Khan sported a checkered shirt, white tee and black denim as she waved at the photographers before leaving from Saif-Kareena's residential building. Soha took wore a colourful face mask like hubby!
-
On the work front, Kunal Kemmu's much delayed Lootcase will finally release on OTT platform much to the delight of his fans. The film, which also stars Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz; and set to release on July 31, 2020.
Sara Ali Khan along with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu were clicked at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. We have pictures
