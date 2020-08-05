Sara Ali Khan pens a poem in her latest post, is it on the COVID19 pandemic?

There's a lot more to Sara Ali Khan than was we perceive of her going by her Instagram posts and pictures. There's always a fun side to the actress that we often see but now she has channelled the poet inside her. And going by the caption, it could be a poem on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared two pictures where she could be chilling in a swimming pool and this is what she wrote as her caption- "The calm before the storm... Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni's form. Weather will change, the rain will transform. We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Talking of swimming pool, she had wished her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan again by sharing a video of the sibling shenanigans in the pool. In case you missed it, have a look right here:

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath that starred Sushant Singh Rajput. In the same month, she delivered a blockbuster in the form of Rohit Shetty's Simmba. She's now gearing up for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

