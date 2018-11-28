Sara Ali Khan gifted with a Taimur Ali Khan doll and it's adorable. See photos

television

Sara Ali Khan kept hugging and cradling the doll on the show. Like everyone, she dotes on her younger brother Taimur Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan holding Taimur-medelled doll. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding, another news that managed to grab headlines last week was Taimur Ali Khan dolls. A Kerala toy store has dolls inspired by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur. When Sara Ali Khan, who is gearing for her debut film, Kedarnath reached on the sets of a singing reality show, she did not know what she was in for. Sara was accompanied by her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets.

The makers of the show gifted Sara Ali Khan with a Taimur doll, which made her really happy. The actress was all glee to hold and cuddle with her baby brother's doll. She kept hugging and cradling it on the show. Like everyone, she dotes on her younger brother.

Talking about these dolls, this is what Kareena Kapoor said to a tabloid: "Taimur can't run away from his popularity and neither can his parents. When I saw the doll, I wondered what I was supposed to say." She further said added actor-husband Saif Ali Khan made her understand that their son was receiving love from everyone.

"But Saif pointed out that it's because people love him so much, such things are a blessing for him. There is so much of genuine warmth for our son that it's bad to stop people from clicking his pictures or making his dolls. But they should understand that he's just a two-year-old child and needs a normal life. Both Saif and I are struggling to give him that and will continue to do so without telling the paparazzi to back off, no matter how annoying it gets after a point. It's as tough on him as it is on Saif and me," said Kareena.

