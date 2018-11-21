This is what Kareena Kapoor has to say about Taimur Ali Khan-inspired dolls

bollywood

A Kerala store is selling dolls inspired by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/karankapoor_photographer.

Taimur Ali Khan - inspired doll has become the talk of the town, and everyone is surprised to see the almost two-year-old's doll on sale in a toy shop in Kerala. When his actor-mother Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about her reaction after knowing about dolls modelled on her son, she was clueless.

"Taimur can't run away from his popularity and neither can his parents. When I saw the doll, I wondered what I was supposed to say," said Kareena in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. She further said added actor-husband Saif Ali Khan made her understand that their son was receiving love from everyone.

"But Saif pointed out that it's because people love him so much, such things are a blessing for him. There is so much of genuine warmth for our son that it's bad to stop people from clicking his pictures or making his dolls. But they should understand that he's just a two-year-old child and needs a normal life. Both Saif and I are struggling to give him that and will continue to do so without telling the paparazzi to back off, no matter how annoying it gets after a point. It's as tough on him as it is on Saif and me," said Kareena.

Taimur Ali Khan – the only son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, enjoys massive popularity on social media. In the latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 6, Saif had come along with daughter Sara Ali Khan. Talking about his son's fan following, Saif said that Kareena "panics" how Taimur is used to the paparazzi. He also said that Taimur waves at them and even says "Hello".

