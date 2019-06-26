Sara Ali Khan had the busiest year

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan has hardly had any time to spare since then with continuous work schedule line ups, having film shoots, doing promotions along with brand shoots.

Even since her promising debut, Sara Ali Khan has won over the hearts with her presence and influence where the actress has emerged as a filmmaker's favourite. Last year, Sara Ali Khan has had two back to back commercially successful films and was running a strict schedule with shooting and promoting the films.

The actress has hardly had any time to spare since then with continuous work schedule line ups, having film shoots, doing promotions along with brand shoots. The testimony of the same is the continuous brand announcements where Sara Ali Khan has become the face of many leading brands, right after the successful release of her films.

Talking about her journey so far as an actor while running round the clock schedule, Sara Ali Khan shares, "I was shooting Simmba in August- September-October. November and December, I was promoting it. January, I started doing my ads. February, I was working. March, I was back to Imtiaz Ali film, April I was in New York for a visit which I posted on Social Media."

After throwing light on the kind of calendar the actor has had, Sara surely is one busy name of the industry. Sara chose the unconventional path as she made her debut in the Hindi film industry right after she finished her education. Only after the release of her films, Sara chose to get featured on the covers of the leading magazines. Spotted always with a smile and greeting everyone the actress comes across as the warmest celebrity.

Sara Ali Khan who is just two films old in Bollywood has become a sensation within such a short span of time with marketers betting big on her and filmmakers seeking to sign her.

The actress already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated annual revenue of over 30 crores, this year alone and the brands range right from a sports brand to a jewellery brand. With a massive appeal amongst the audience, Sara is not just a youth influencer but has created all the buzz ever since she stepped into the industry hence, being hailed as the "buzz girl" of Bollywood.

The actress will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali's next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan, Coolie No. 1, both of which are slated to be released next year.

