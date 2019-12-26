Sara Ali Khan is having the best time on her holiday with bestie Kamya Arora

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sara Ali Khan has found the best way to spend Christmas. The Simmba actress has set off for a quiet holiday with her bestie, Kamya Arora, to someplace that looks sunny and beachy. The young star took to social media to share some pictures from her trip that feature her and her friend in the swimming pool and bingeing on some delicious-looking food. Check out the photos below:

View this post on Instagram âï¸ð¦ðð¶âµï¸ð¤ð A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onDec 25, 2019 at 10:13pm PST

We can't help but feel envious of Sara and her mini holidays! Her pictures make us want to pack our bags and set off on a vacation of our own. Sara and Kamya look contented and relaxed on their trip, and both ladies have aced their beach-cum-swimwear.

Sara Ali Khan loves her mini vacations. The actress keeps going on adventures alone or with friends and some of the places she has visited in recent times are New York where she went a couple of times, and Sri Lanka.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali's untitled rom-com, starring Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda, which is all set to release on February 14, 2020. The next project will be with Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. That movie is all set to open in cinemas on May 1, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates