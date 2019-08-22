Sara Ali Khan: Kareena is my friend, but more than that, she is my father's wife

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan doesn't believe in mincing words. In a candid chat, the young actress talks about everything under the sun, including her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan and half-brother Taimur Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has quickly become Bollywood's sweetheart after her first two films did well at the box office. Simmba, especially, shone a light on her as an actor and someone who could do lively, fun roles with ease. After Simmba, Sara Ali Khan has got a few interesting projects in her kitty, including the remake of the iconic Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan, and an untitled romantic film with Kartik Aaryan.

In a candid chat with Femina, Sara Ali Khan opened up about a number of things, including her equation with her father's wife, Kareena, and her half-brother Taimur Ali Khan. When asked if she and Kareena are friends and what her conversations with the Jab We Met actress revolve around, Sara told the magazine, "I do think that Kareena is my friend, but more than that, she is my father's wife. I respect her, and realise that she makes my father happy. We belong to the same profession, and have a similar world, thus, our conversations include that as well."

Sara also spoke about how Taimur, Saif and Kareena's son, can lighten up everybody's mood by just being around. She shared, "I am happy to see my father enjoy fatherhood with Taimur because, while he has been a great father to me and Ibrahim, he is at the age and stage in his life where he gets to enjoy fatherhood the way it should be enjoyed. I see the happiness and contentment Taimur brings to his life; I love that. Taimur has helped our family bond like never before."

Sara Ali Khan, who started her Bollywood career at a similar time as other B-town newcomers like Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, says that she's secure in her place and so are the other actresses. When asked if they treat each other as rivals, she told the publication, "Whether it's me and Janhvi (Kapoor) or me and Ananya (Panday), we do have more in common with each other than we do with other people. We are young debutantes trying to make it big in a world we have only dreamt about. I am happy, confident, and content with the place I have, and I am sure they are too. I don't think we need to treat each other as rivals, but as friends that we already are. Competition in any field keeps you on your toes; it's a healthy vibe where we can all coexist."

On the work front, Sara is currently busy with the Coolie No 1 remake, where she will reprise the role played by Karisma Kapoor. The Kedarnath actress will also be seen in the sequel to her dad Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal.

