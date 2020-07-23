Sara Ali Khan shares a throwback picture from Holi, pens a hilarious poem!

Sara Ali Khan seems to be really fond of sharing her throwback pictures and videos to keep her fans entertained and engrossed. Her moments with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, her memories with her mother Amrita Singh, and father Saif Ali Khan. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared another throwback picture with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan as the trio could be seen playing Holi and they took out some time to pose for a perfect family picture.

What catches the attention is Sara Ali Khan's poetic side, and it's hilarious. Read the poem she has written and also have a look at the post right here:

One user after seeing the picture commented- "You are really soo cute," (sic) Another one wrote- "Stay Blessed." (sic)

A few days back, she had shared another throwback picture where she could be seen chilling with her father and she called him the personification of Mickey Mouse, have a look:

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The former is touted to release on New Year's Eve and the latter on Valentine's Day week next year.

