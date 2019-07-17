Sara Ali Khan shares a warm post for her teacher on Guru Purnima

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan has won her fans' hearts once again by devoting her respect to her dance teacher with an appreciation post on her social media handle on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Sara Ali Khan with her teacher. Picture courtesy/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account

After creating all the buzz across ever since her debut, Sara Ali Khan has yet again shared a very endearing post on the occasion of Guru Purnima which shows how the actress reveres her teachers. Sara has won her fans' hearts once again by devoting her respect to her dance teacher with an appreciation post on her social media handle on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Sara Ali Khan shared, "Thank you Shubhada Ji for trying to inculcate routine, discipline, dedication and love for our art form in me. Thank you for constantly inspiring me, sharing with me, and showing me that positivity with practice is what leads to growth. Thank you for being you [sic]"

No doubt that Sara's teacher has had an influence over her as Shubhadaji has surely been an inspiration for Sara's successful career in the Industry. The 'buzz girl of Bollywood' is also the most sought after by brands for humongous social media presence amongst the fans. Sara's gratitude towards her teacher is yet another proof of her having a humble personality which makes her a great influencer for the youth.

Hailed as the 'buzz girl' of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan who just stepped into the industry is known for her commercially successful films and is also well known in the brand circuit. With her amiable, vibrant and relatable personality, Sara Ali Khan has also become the top choice for all the leading brands.

Sara Ali Khan who is just two films old in Bollywood has become a sensation within such a short span of time with marketers betting big on her and filmmakers seeking to sign her.

The actress already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated annual revenue of over 30 crores, this year alone and the brands range right from a sports brand to a jewellery brand. With a massive appeal amongst the audience, Sara is not just a youth influencer but has created all the buzz ever since she stepped into the industry hence, being hailed as the "buzz girl" of Bollywood.

The actress will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali 's next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan Coolie No. 1, both of which are slated to be released next year.

