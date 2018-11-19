Sara Ali Khan shares her father Saif's happiness mantra

bollywood

Debutante Sara Ali Khan says her father and actor Saif Ali Khan doesn't look for happiness from box office success.

Commenting on Saif's journey at the box office since the past two years, Sara said: "He has never derived his happiness from how he is doing at the box office, ever. I think that being an actor is who he is, being a talented actor is who he is but his life is a little more full than just that.

"You know, whether it's his family or his holidays or his readings or him learning French or learning the guitar, random things, fun things, eclectic things - he's been the kind of person that derives his happiness from a lot of various sources. So, just not doing well at the box office from two years never really brought him down in any way."

Saif appreciated Sara's understanding of the scenario by saying "that was really well put".

Sara, who will be making her debut with Kedarnath, expressed her opinion in an episode of Koffee with Karan season 6. She joined the chat show, aired on Star World, with Saif, read a statement.

In Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan plays the role of of a bubbly Hindu devotee who falls in love with her bearer Sushant Singh Rajput, a cheerful and hard-working Muslim pithoo who carries the devotees on his back to the Kedarnath shrine for livelihood.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.

