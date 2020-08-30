Sara Ali Khan unfazed by claims of Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, continues to shoot

Unperturbed by the claims of Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip that the late actor and she holidayed together in Thailand and were 'totally in love', Sara Ali Khan was spotted shooting for a brand endorsement at a suburban studio. The actor was her cheery self as the French make-up and hairstylist Florian Hurel worked his magic. She was keen to experiment with her tresses and opted for a high ponytail look.

On the work-front, the actress has two films coming up soon, the first one being David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan, and the second one being Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, directed by Aanand L Rai. Talking about the former, this comedy was slated to release in cinemas on May 1, 2020 on the eve of Labour Day but was pushed due to the pandemic. It's now expected to stream directly on the OTT platform.

Talking about it, a source recently said, "The idea was to hold back for a theatrical release, but in current times, there is no clarity on reopening of cinema halls, and hence, they took the tough call of opting for a direct to digital release. The team feels that Diwali is the ideal time to get the family audiences glued onto their television and laptop screens to collectively enjoy the comic caper."

The source also talked about how this comedy has fetched the third-highest amount on the OTT platform owning to the leading man's stardom. It said, "After Laxmmi Bomb and Bhuj, it's Coolie No. 1 that has fetched the maximum money, reconsolidating Varun Dhawan's star power and the film's anticipation among the audience. It's a shocking decision, but the team was left with no other option as the future of cinema halls looks bleak at the moment."

