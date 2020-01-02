Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan set sibling goals with their Maldives holiday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sara Ali Khan is back from her vacation with her BFF Kamya Arora and is now on a holiday with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in sunny Maldives. The Simmba actress took to social media to share some amazing pictures from the vacation and looks like Sara and Ibrahim are having a blast on their sibling getaway! "Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast. If only days like this could last," Sara wrote on one of her holiday posts.

Sara looks gorgeous as she chills by the pool with her floating breakfast. The actress works hard to maintain her physique and it sure shows in the pretty swimwear she's wearing! Swipe for more pictures!

Sara also shared a few pictures of herself and Ibrahim basking under the sun in the infinity pool.

How cute do the Khan siblings look looking out to sea and spending quality time together? We sure wish we could go on exotic holidays with our siblings!

Sara Ali Khan also shared a few Instagram stories from her holiday; check them out:

Sara Ali Khan recently went on a holiday with her friend and had shared a few snaps from that trip as well. The actress chose the best way to welcome the new year with - travel! And as we all know, Sara loves to travel and has been on several holidays in the recent past - including New York and Sri Lanka.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the hit film Simmba and will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali's untitled rom-com, starring Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda, which is all set to release on February 14, 2020. The next project will be with Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. That movie is all set to open in cinemas on May 1, 2020.

