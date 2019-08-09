Sarileru Neekevvaru intro video released on Mahesh Babu's birthday

regional-cinema

The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru decided to drop the intro video from the film on lead actor Mahesh Babu's 44th birthday today, August 9. Check it out!

Mahesh Babu in a still from Sarileru Neekevvaru. Pic/YouYube

It's Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's 44th birthday today, and what's a better gift for the actor than the teaser of his upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru? The makers of the action movie decided to release the intro video of the film on Mahesh Babu's birthday, and we must say it's one exciting clip!

Watch the intro video of Sarileru Neekevvaru here:

Doesn't the film look super thrilling and exciting just from this 44-second clip? The makers have wished the superstar a happy birthday at the end of the video, too. AK Entertainments took to Twitter to announce the teaser; here's what they tweeted: "Here we go! Super Star @urstrulyMahesh's #SarileruNeekevvaru THE INTRO. SANKRANTHI 2020 Release @AnilRavipudi #HappyBirthdaySSMB"

The film's director, Anil Ravipudi, also wished Mahesh Baby with a poster from the film. He tweeted:

Mahesh Baby looks quite the gentleman and so dashing in uniform. The film, which will be produced by Dil Raju and AK Entertainments, marks the first-ever collaboration of Mahesh and director Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu has been riding on the success of his latest film, Maharshi, which became the biggest hit of his career. Maharshi celebrated the success of his film with a vacation in London with his family.

Pictures of Mahesh Babu were released recently where his army badge is visible and it shows that his name in the movie is Major Ajay Krishna. Fans of Mahesh Babu will surely be extremely excited with this intro video as they are eagerly waiting to see their favourite superstar back in action after the humongous success of Maharshi.

Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the leading lady in the film, which also stars Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020.

Also read: Mahesh Babu to essay the role of an Army Major in Sarileru Neekevvaru

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates