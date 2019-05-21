Mahesh Babu celebrates his Maharshi success by going on holiday with wife Namrata and kids

regional-cinema

Mahesh Babu celebrated the grand success of his 25th film Maharshi by taking a break with his loved ones.

Mahesh Babu with his family. Picture courtesy/Mahesh Babu's Instagram account

Mahesh Babu celebrates the success of his recent release Maharshi with his family and what better than a vacation! The actor celebrated the grand success of his 25th film by taking a break with his loved ones. The actor is on a holiday with wife Namrata and kids Gautham and Sitara.

Superstar Mahesh Babu took to his social media sharing, "Off to another memorable holiday... This one is special... #CelebratingMaharshi [sic]" The actor has got great appreciation from his fans for the movie. The movie has gained Box office success right from his first day at the big screen. The superstar's stardom has got the fans swarming to theatres to watch their favourite.

Fans amazing response has collected approx Rs 72crore in India alone. Mahesh Babu has fan bases everywhere around the world who wait for the actor to make such amazing movies. After garnering a heartwarming response from the fans for his classic hit 'Bharat Aenu Nenu' for his role of the Chief Minister, Mahesh Babu made his fans believe more on if he is was a real character from the film. Following so, now with Maharshi, the actor is receiving immense response from his fans.

Maharshi marks the 25th film of the Superstar's career and is a very close and special project for him. The film released on 9th May, 2019.

