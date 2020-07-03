Saroj Khan passes away: These throwback pictures from her Instagram will make you feel nostalgic

Saroj Khan, popularly known as 'masterji', passed away on July 3, 2020, due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. A lot of Bollywood celebrities mourned her demise on social media and shared their memories with the veteran choreographer. From Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur to Ahana Kumra, many celebrities posted condolence messages to Khan's family and friends.

Known for her impeccable dancing skills and energetic dance moves, Saroj Khan has worked with a lot of B-Town actors. She has taught Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Akshay Kumar, and left everyone in awe of her grace and finesse. Let's take a look at a few memories she shared with the actors on her Instagram account.

One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Khan, fondly called 'Masterji' in Bollywood, had called the shots in over 2,000 songs, a career spanning over three and a half decades. Although Khan started out in the early seventies, she really became a household name in the mid to late eighties, first directing dances for Sridevi, and then Madhuri Dixit. We celebrate the ace choreographer through her Instagram posts. Wishing Madhuri a very happy birthday, here's what Saroj Khan posted on her social media.

It was the 1986 film, Nagina, that made Saroj Khan a household name. Sridevi's iconic dance 'Main naagin tu sapera' in that film continues to be a popular number even today. Her choreography for Sridevi the next year in Mr India, particularly the song Hawaa Hawaai then scaled popularity. One of the pictures shared by Saroj Khan was a BTS from Mr India. Take a look.

Saroj Khan, who has also worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, remembered the actress when she taught her the moves from Subhash Ghai's Taal. Also starring Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles, Taal won a lot of hearts for its magical music.

Saroj Khan, in another throwback picture, was seen on the sets of Baazigar, teaching SRK and Kajol the moves to the popular song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen'.

Meet the dancing crew, along with Rekha!

Khan, born in 1948, started out in films at the age of three as a child actor before a stint as a backup dancer in the fifties. Khan is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.

