Saroj Khan passes away: These throwback pictures from her Instagram will make you feel nostalgic
Saroj Khan passed away on July 3. Known for her impeccable dancing skills and energetic dance moves, Saroj Khan has worked with a lot of B-town actors.
Saroj Khan, popularly known as 'masterji', passed away on July 3, 2020, due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. A lot of Bollywood celebrities mourned her demise on social media and shared their memories with the veteran choreographer. From Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur to Ahana Kumra, many celebrities posted condolence messages to Khan's family and friends.
Known for her impeccable dancing skills and energetic dance moves, Saroj Khan has worked with a lot of B-Town actors. She has taught Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Akshay Kumar, and left everyone in awe of her grace and finesse. Let's take a look at a few memories she shared with the actors on her Instagram account.
One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Khan, fondly called 'Masterji' in Bollywood, had called the shots in over 2,000 songs, a career spanning over three and a half decades. Although Khan started out in the early seventies, she really became a household name in the mid to late eighties, first directing dances for Sridevi, and then Madhuri Dixit. We celebrate the ace choreographer through her Instagram posts. Wishing Madhuri a very happy birthday, here's what Saroj Khan posted on her social media.
View this post on Instagram
It was the 1986 film, Nagina, that made Saroj Khan a household name. Sridevi's iconic dance 'Main naagin tu sapera' in that film continues to be a popular number even today. Her choreography for Sridevi the next year in Mr India, particularly the song Hawaa Hawaai then scaled popularity. One of the pictures shared by Saroj Khan was a BTS from Mr India. Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
A little #throwback to this amazing time. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬ #mrindia
Saroj Khan, who has also worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, remembered the actress when she taught her the moves from Subhash Ghai's Taal. Also starring Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles, Taal won a lot of hearts for its magical music.
View this post on Instagram
My Sweetheart Ash..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
Saroj Khan, in another throwback picture, was seen on the sets of Baazigar, teaching SRK and Kajol the moves to the popular song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen'.
View this post on Instagram
A throwback to the days we we're filming this amazing song. Congratulations to the team of Baazigar. Everyone who played their part in making this masterpiece, @iamsrk @kajol @theshilpashetty #abbasmustan ji, Jonny ji, Ratan Ji, Chinni Prakash ji, Rekha Ji, Siddharth, Rakhi Ji, Anu Ji, Thomas, Dilip Ji and everyone who were a part of the film. Lots of love, Saroj Khan.âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ #25yearsofbaazigar
Meet the dancing crew, along with Rekha!
View this post on Instagram
#majorthrowback to Rekha ji's World Tour Show'99 with my daughter @sukainanagpal âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ
Khan, born in 1948, started out in films at the age of three as a child actor before a stint as a backup dancer in the fifties. Khan is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.
Born on November 22, 1948, Saroj Khan's birth name was Nirmala Nagpal. She started out in films at the age of three as a child actor before a stint as a backup dancer in the fifties. (All pictures/Saroj Khan's official Instagram account)
One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Saroj Khan was fondly called Masterji in Bollywood. The ace choreographer had called the shots in over 2,000 songs spanning over three and a half decades.
As a choreographer, Saroj Khan started her journey in the film industry in the early seventies. But she became a household name and gained immense popularity in the mid to late eighties, first directing dances for Sridevi, and then Madhuri Dixit.
In picture: On Madhuri Dixit's birthday, Saroj Khan posted this picture of her teaching 'Choli Ke Piche Kya Hai' dance steps to the actress. "Happy birthday M.D, my inspiration. You are my love for dancing. God give you a long long long life, his blessing should always be on you, God give you good health and keep you wealthy. God bless your children and Dr. Nene. Lots of love, Master Ji," she wrote in the caption.
Saroj Khan started out choreographing with the 1974 film, Geeta Mera Naam. She directed songs for the Tamil film Thai Veedu in 1983, and also worked in Subhash Ghai's superhit Hero the same year.
However, it was the 1986 film Nagina that made Saroj Khan a household name. Sridevi's iconic dance 'Main naagin tu sapera' in that film continues to be a popular number even today.
Saroj Khan's choreography for Sridevi the next year in Mr India, particularly the song Hawaa Hawaii then scaled popularity.
Saroj Khan won the National Award thrice in her lifetime. In 2003, she received the honour for the song 'Dola re dola' in Devdas, picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan.
In 2006, Saroj Khan was a recipient of the award for all the songs she choreographed in the Tamil film, Sringaram.
In 2008, she won the award for the song 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' filmed on Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met.
Lately, Saroj Khan had been selective with signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika and Madhuri Dixit in Kalank last year.
Over the past few weeks, Saroj Khan, who was diabetic, had complained of breathing problems, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. Since last month, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for COVID-19.
In picture: Saroj Khan had shared this picture of Rekha and wrote in the caption, "#majorthrowback to Rekha ji's World Tour Show '99 with my daughter @sukainanagpal"
After a cardiac arrest on Thursday night, Saroj Khan passed away. She is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.
A look at some candid pictures of Saroj Khan, during her younger days:
Saroj Khan with Sanjay Dutt
Saroj Khan with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Saawariya, which marked the actor's debut in Bollywood.
Saroj Khan with Aishwarya Rai in the 90s
Saroj Khan with megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Saroj Khan with Preity Zinta
Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, following a massive heart attack. She was 71. A look at some of her candid pictures, in her remembrance.
