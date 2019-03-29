Saroj Khan reveals she was replaced in Thugs of Hindostan, courtesy Katrina Kaif

bollywood

Katrina Kaif missed a chance of being choreographed by dance master Saroj Khan. The actress was to dance to Khan's tunes in Thugs of Hindostan. However, it did not materialise, find out why

Saroj Khan

The Katrina Kaif song from Thugs of Hindostan, which was choreographed by Prabhudeva, was earlier to be choreographed by veteran dance master, Saroj Khan. However, she was replaced with Prabhudeva. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Saroj Khan revealed the real reason behind her exit from the film. As reported by the tabloid, Katrina Kaif had said that she wouldn't do the dance without rehearsals and she was replaced by Prabhudeva.

However, Saroj Khan is back in action with a mujra dance form picturised on Madhuri Dixit in Kalank. The dance is the climax scene of the film, Kalank. Master Saroj Khan's pair with muse Madhuri Dixit has always been a hit one! After Gulaab Gang (2014) Saroj Khan has now choreographed a song for Madhuri Dixit in Kalank.

Talking about it, Saroj Khan told the publication, "Four years after Gulaab Gang, I've choreographed another song for Madhuri (Dixit). All through the film she makes others dance and never dances herself, then, in the climax, when Varun's (Dhawan) character, Zafar enters the kotha, she breaks into a mujra. Tabahi is a sad, situational song with fast-paced beats. Madhuri and I danced our hearts out and I'm hopeful that after seeing it, people will remember Saroj Khan again."

She further added, "After just reading about it, Kangana-Ranaut, with whom I had worked in Tanu Weds Manu earlier, called me to do a song, Rajaji in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi."

According to Saroj Khan, Bollywood songs have hit an all-time low and they aren't memorable. "None of the songs today are memorable and you can't differentiate between heroines, who look and dress the same. I have to ask my kids who the actress is. In the '80s and '90s, maybe even before that, every heroine was distinctive and no one was afraid of close-ups."

Khan wants to get traditional dance back in the scene with Kalank. She believes that we are too busy aping the West while they are keen on learning Indian dance forms. "People are trying to copy western dance, but gymnastics is meant for circus people. Why go into living rooms in the West and show them their own moves when people abroad love and want to learn our todas and taals? It's stupid, but then music directors today can't even come up with original tracks, they have to remix yesteryear hits."

She also stressed on the fact that there is insecurity in today's time and therefore there is hesitance in promoting new talent. Adding further, she said that this is something which isn't in our control and they exist in this industry. "I have never gone to anyone's office asking for work. I can only hope that my work speaks for me. I miss being on the set and would love to choreograph more often," concludes Saroj Khan.

Also Read: Kalank title track: The intense love song, Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai, will be out soon

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only