Satish Kaushik: Diljit Dosanjh struck a tight balance between softness and fire

Asserting that Diljit Dosanjh was the right pick to play Sandeep Singh in Soorma, Satish Kaushik talks about the Punjabi star

Diljit Dosanjh and Satish Kaushik in Soorma

Satish Kaushik enjoyed playing Gurcharan Singh, hockey player Sandeep Singh's father in Soorma. He says director Shaad Ali wanted to collaborate with him for a while. "When Shaad offered the film to me, I immediately took it up. Though I have a small role, it's crucial to the storyline," says Kaushik, further heaping praise on his on-screen son, Diljit Dosanjh.

The Punjabi actor impressed the veteran, both on and off screen. "Diljit is a great person, and artiste. He would touch my feet whenever he arrived on set. This shows that he is rooted to his tradition. I loved his energy when the camera rolled. He looked every bit like Sandeep Singh. While working with him, I could see goodness and softness in him, as also the fire that was demanded to play the character."

In fact, Kaushik even felt deeply connected to Dosanjh while filming certain scenes. "I felt that in some sequences, like the one in which I carry him on a wheelchair, and in another when I receive him at the airport after his [2012 Olympics] win."

