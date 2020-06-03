Satyadeep Misra shares a glimpse of rumoured ladylove Masaba Gupta at their Goa home

It looks like Masaba Gupta has found love again in actor Satyadeep Misra. There has been buzz that Masaba, who was previously married to Madhu Mantena, is dating Aditi Rao Hydari's ex-husband Satyadeep Misra. Rumours also suggest that the two have been quarantining together in Goa during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Recently, Misra shared a couple of photos on his Instagram stories of his ladylove busy at work. Masaba, who launched her line of fragrances, can be seen tapping away on her laptop at home in Goa. Check out the photos below:

Well, if this isn't proof that Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra are together, we don't know what is!

A few days ago, Masaba too had shared a photo of Satyadeep modelling one of her unisex masks. Up until then, the couple had kept their relationship under wraps. But now, it seems like they're ready to take it to the next level and making it social media official!

Speaking of Masaba's new line of fragrances, the designer has ensured that proceeds from its sales will go towards providing migrant workers with basic amenities and care packages. Her line of unisex masks, called Maskaba, too, was made especially for police personnel for their selfless and tireless service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news