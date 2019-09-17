Satyajeet Dubey: Working with Sanjay Dutt for Prassthanam has been an enriching experience

Only months after he forayed into production with Baba, Sanjay Dutt is eager to expand his role beyond filmmaking. mid-day has learnt that the recently launched studio, Sanjay S Dutt Productions, has started a talent wing to mentor budding artistes. Satyajeet Dubey, who plays Dutt's son in Prassthanam, is one of the first actors to be taken under the wing. Confirming the development, Dubey heaps praise on his mentor and co-star Dutt.



Satyajeet Dubey

"Working with him has been an enriching experience. Sanjay sir treated me like his own and would share the wisdom he gained from his life experiences. It's surreal [to be groomed by him.]" Rumours suggest that Dutt has zeroed in on Dubey for his next Hindi production. Dubey clams up, saying, "Let's wait for the announcement from the high command."

