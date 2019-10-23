Say goodbye to sofa cat-astrophes!

Cat lovers in Mumbai, your SOS (Save Our Sofa) calls have finally been answered. No matter how much we love our feline friends, they’re far from adorable when they ravage your precious furniture. Some pet parents buy cat scratchers, but these are usually of low quality, and exorbitantly priced. But what if you could just make your own?

Here’s a first-of-its-kind workshop to show you just how to do so, hosted by Navi Mumbai-based couple Shruti and Gaurav Gotarkar, who are co-founders of pet furniture shop, Chota Pakoda. Frustrated by the quality of commercial scratching posts and towers, the Gotarkars learnt to make their own, eventually going on to sell several different models. Now, the couple hopes to teach this essential skill to more cat owners. “You could always buy a cat scratcher, but once it’s worn out, you’ll have to buy one again, and they’re not cheap. We want to show people how to make their own scratchers, so they don’t always have to wait till salary day to appease their cats,”

says Shruti.

The workshop will be a two-hour affair at the Cat Café Studio in Versova; the Gotarkars will provide all the materials (essentially plywood and jute rope), tools and guidance for the workshop. At the end of the session, participants will be able to walk out with a professional-level cat scratcher, like the ones sold by the couple. The Gotarkars will also share tips on how to make long-lasting scratchers, as well as pointers on how to make different designs so your pet never gets bored.

On October 26, 12 pm-2 pm

At Cat Café Studio, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West.

Email chotapakoda@gmail.com

Cost Rs1,800

