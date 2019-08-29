School children made to clean toilet in Madhya Pradesh school

national

The video shows two children sweeping and mopping a boy's toilet at a primary school in Sinhara village of the district.

Students of a primary govt school in Khandwa were seen cleaning toilet of their school in a viral video. Pic/ANI

Madhya Pradesh:

After a video of students cleaning toilets at a government school in a village in Khandwa surfaced on social media, the district magistrate stated "there was nothing wrong" with students being imparted "practical lessons on cleanliness." The video which surfaced the internet shows two children sweeping and mopping a boy's toilet at a primary school in Sinhara village of the district. When asked about the incident Tanvi Sundriyal, District Magistrate state, "If students are given practical education on cleanliness in schools and are involved in such activities there's nothing wrong about it.

In another incident, a toilet in a childcare centre at Shivpuri has been converted to a full-fledged kitchen. The food for the children of an Anganwadi centre is prepared in the kitchen. The kitchen cum toilet has both LPG cylinder and an earthen stove to prepare food. Some utensils which are used in cooking were also found stacked over the toilet seat. Devendra Sundryal, District Officer, Women and Child Development programme said: "A Self Help Group had taken control of toilet and was using it as a temporary kitchen. Action is being taken against Anganwadi supervisor and workers involved". "You should understand that a partition exists there, these days even in our homes we have attached latrine-bathroom. What if our relatives refuse to eat in our house saying that we have attached latrine-bathroom?" asks Imarti Devi.

