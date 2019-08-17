See Photos: Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor twinning in blue will give you major fashion goals

bollywood

The Kapoor cousins - Khushi and Shanaya - were seen twinning at a family wedding in Bali. Both the girls donned beautiful blue dresses for the event.

Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Pic: Instagram/@khushikapoorworld

Twinning is not a new fad in tinsel town. We have seen many wearing matching outfits and nailing them even if carried in two different avatars. Now, the Kapoor cousins - Khushi and Shanaya - were seen twinning at a family wedding in Bali.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri uploaded the images from the wedding which shows the Kapoor girls unleashing their uber-stylish sides. Khushi donned a beautiful blue lehenga. Her outfit featured pink embroidery, which she paired with a one-shoulder blouse.

View this post on Instagram @khushi05k @jade_bymk @kohar_jewellery âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â @nidhijeswani A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) onAug 15, 2019 at 7:53pm PDT

On the other hand, Shanaya opted for a blue and black sequinned lehenga. Shanaya looked stunning in her outfit. Her picture was uploaded by a fan club of Khushi. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram ShanKhu ðÂÂ¼ #KhushiKapoor #ShanayaKapoor A post shared by á´ÂÊÂá´ÂsÊÂÉª á´Âá´Âá´Âá´Âá´ÂÊÂ (@khushikapoorworld) onAug 16, 2019 at 12:59am PDT

This isn't the first time that the Kapoor girls were setting some major fashion goals. Some time back, the girls were seen twinning in pretty black dungaree dresses. In fact, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya's father, shared a picture and captioned it: "#twinning #sisters @khushi05k @shanayakapoor02 [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onMar 31, 2019 at 10:51am PDT

Speaking of Sanjay Kapoor, the actor also shared a few pictures of his family enjoying quality time at a luxury resort in Bali. In the picture, we can see a shirtless Sanjay along with his wife Maheep Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor. He captioned the image as, "The good bad and the ugly".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onAug 14, 2019 at 11:49pm PDT

Meanwhile, Shanaya, who will turn 20 in November, has already started working in the world of showbiz. The star kid, who was said to make her Bollywood debut soon, has kick-started her career in B-town, and this time, not as an actress, but as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena's biopic that stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The movie is based on the real-life story of Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat aviator who entered the war zone in the 1999 Kargil War.

Speaking about Khushi, she will also be making her Bollywood debut soon, but the details of the project are yet to be revealed. Her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor made her B-town debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak, opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter.

