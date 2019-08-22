See Photo: Kim Kardashian's first-ever picture with all four kids is beyond adorable

hollywood

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share her first-ever picture with all four of her children

Kim Kardashian with her kids. Pic: Instagram/kimkardashian

In May, Hollywood personality and reality television star Kim Kardashian had welcomed the arrival of her baby with husband Kanye West. Kim has turned mommy for the fourth time. Now, for the first time, she has shared pictures with all four of her children.

In the picture, Kim is on the beach with her junior quartet of North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. The group makes for a cute photo-op. She captioned the picture, "Bahamas Pics Coming Up! I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!".

The picture was appreciated by several celebrities and fans. Her sister and reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian commented, "Honestly you're perfect!!!! Your beautiful family!! You are everything", while Kris Jenner wrote, "This is so beautiful!!!".

Kim is currently in the Bahamas on a family vacation. She seems to be doing a great job balancing the sun, sand and the ocean with motherhood duties.

Kim is quite active on social media and regularly shares pictures and videos of her kids. Recently, she posted a picture of her daughter and wrote, "My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. She's having fun and I am so happy she's so expressive."

Recently, she posted a video of her daughter Chicago with a snake. She wrote, "My brave girl Chicago". On her video, Khloe commented, "She's crazy! Look how she's looking at his face. Omg".

Kardashian began dating rapper and longtime friend Kanye West in April 2012. They married on May 2014. The couple, who are proud parents to fourt children - Chicago, Saint, and North and Psalm.

In May, the actress announced the arrival of her fourth baby. the 38-year old, Kim Kardashian took to her social media account to share with the world about her happiness and this piece of good news. They welcomed the child via surrogacy.

Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter account and wrote, "He's here and he's perfect!".

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

Kim's wellness and CBD-themed baby shower were attended by fellow celebrity friends including Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkin, Nicole Williams, Sara Foster, Natalie Halcro, and Olivia Pierson. The couple is already proud parents to North, Saint, and Chicago. This will be the power couple's second boy and the second time they have used a surrogate. They earlier used a surrogate with Chicago.

