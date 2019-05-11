'He's here and perfect': Kim Kardashian announces fourth baby via surrogacy with Kanya West

hollywood

Kim Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner was unaware about Kim expecting a baby via a surrogate. The news was broken by Kim's sister, Kourtney on Ellen DeGenres' Show and their mom, Kris was surprised to learn about it

Kim Kardashian with Kanye West

Hollywood personality and reality television star, Kim Kardashian welcomed the arrival of her baby with husband Kanye West. Kim has turned mommy for the fourth time and this time she welcomed a boy. On Friday, the 38-year old, Kim Kardashian took to her social media account to share with the world about her happiness and this piece of good news. They welcomed the child via surrogacy.

Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter account and wrote, "He's here and he's perfect!"

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

In her other post, Kim Kardashian wrote that he is twins to her baby girl, Chicago. However, she feels that his looks will change as and when he grows up. This is what she wrote: "He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," she wrote in her other post.

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her âÂ¨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

Kim's sister, Kourtney Kardashian revealed the news about the arrival of her nephew on Thursday itself. She did this while shooting for Ellen DeGeneres Show. The episode will air on May 11, 2019. Kim's mother Kris Jenner was a guest on the popular talk show and was surprised when Ellen DeGeneres had all of her grandchildren and eldest daughter come out to join her.

Kim, too, was supposed to be present on the show, revealed chat show's host, Ellen and Kourtney intervened to say that her beloved sister had to rush to the hospital. "My mom doesn't even know this but Kim's surrogate went into labour. So, she's at the hospital," Kourtney revealed.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian West studying law, wants to fight for people

Kim's mother, Kris, who was surprised by the news, said, "No! What are we doing here?! C'mon Ellen."

Kris' grandkids Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, Reign Disick, North West, Saint West, and Chicago West appeared on the show. Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian's children did not appear on the show.

Kim's wellness and CBD-themed baby shower was attended by fellow celebrity friends including Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkin, Nicole Williams, Sara Foster, Natalie Halcro, and Olivia Pierson. The couple is already proud parents to North, Saint, and Chicago. This will be the power couple's second boy and the second time they have used a surrogate. They earlier used a surrogate with Chicago.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian West wouldn't use fame to get kids into college

Top Entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates