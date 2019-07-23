See photo: Mandira Bedi turns up the heat in a red bikini in Maldives

bollywood

Mandira Bedi is currently in the Maldives and she's making the most of her stay there. The model-actress shared a few moments from her beach vacation and we're sure that she's one of the fittest celebrities out there!

Mandira Bedi. Pic/instagram.com/mandirabedi

The Tashkent Files actress took to Instagram to share a sizzling picture in which she can be seen leaning against a tree on a beach in the Maldives. She captioned the picture: "Making the most of my day today.. sunshine and blue sea.. there couldn't be a happier place for me!"

Doesn't Mandira look stunning in her red-hot bikini and pixie haircut? Her washboard abs make us believe that she's one of the fittest celebs for sure!

Several of her industry friends commented on the picture. Mouni Roy simply posted a bunch of fire emojis, while Shriya Saran wrote, "Babe you have the hottest body !" Chak De! India fame actress Vidya Malawade said, "Smokinnnn Mandy", while Maria Goretti commented, "Oh bloody hell, the sea, sand and sun must be very happy ..."

Mandira Bedi shared a boomerang video from the beautiful beach destination and wrote, "It's a totally #swingingtuesday here at the #maldives !!"

Mandira Bedi has always been a fitness enthusiast. Mandira had said in a media interaction, "When you are young, you have a high metabolism and everything seems to be working out for you. But you should start taking care of your body at an earlier age. I started this journey of fitness, good health and exercise around 10 years ago even though I have been reasonably sport inclined but never as fit as I am today. It's never too late nor too early to start taking care. Eat healthy, exercise regularly - it will keep you in a good state for a long time to come."

The actress, who got instant acclaim with her TV show Shanti in the mid-90s, went on to become a popular TV host, commentator and presenter. On the film front, she has featured in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Ittefaq and will feature in the upcoming movie Saaho, which also stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

