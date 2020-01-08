See Photo: Natasa Stankovic shares a loved-up selfie with beau Hardik Pandya

On the first day of 2020, cricketer Hardik Pandya took everyone by surprise by announcing his engagement with Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic. Pandya proposed to the DJ Wale Babu fame actress on a yacht and made their relationship official. Ever since then a lot of wishes have been bestowed upon the couple. The couple too is leaving no stone unturned to shower love on each other on social media.

Recently, Natasa took to her Instagram to share a lovely picture with her partner. In the picture, the Nach Baliye contestant can be seen leaning into Hardik's arms while looking at the camera. The picture shows the level of comfort the couple share. Both Natasa and Hardik look so very happy! Take a look at the picture:

A day earlier, Natasa and Hardik had stepped out for a quiet dinner with the former's family. They visited a popular restaurant in BKC in Bandra, Mumbai, and posed together for the shutterbugs.

Pandya and Natasa had got engaged in Dubai on January 1. Hardik went down on bended knee and proposed to Natasa. Natasa couldn't keep the excitement off her face and accepted his proposal.

On the professional front, Natasa Stankovic was last seen in a song from the Bollywood movie The Body starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. She had also made it to the finals of Nach Baliye with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. Stankovic had become a big name on the reality television show Bigg Boss 8.

